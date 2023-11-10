The 8 Best Men’s Joggers For Fall and Winter—Get Ready to Get Cozy

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re ready or not (and I’m definitely not), the changing of the seasons brings a changing of the wardrobe. Reluctantly, I’m dusting off my best men’s joggers, sweaters, and winter coats. Personally, I hate snow and ice, but I do love sweater weather, and there’s one simple reason why: I own a lot of dope sweaters, and I look pretty good wearing them.

The best joggers for men are like sweaters for your legs, and over the years, I’ve stepped into a lot of different brands’ joggers. I’ve been professionally reviewing menswear (including joggers) since 2019, just in time for the pandemic-inspired athleisure renaissance. First, I discovered the famous Mack Weldon sweatpants, and most recently, I’ve fallen in love with Vuori joggers. Along the way, I’ve also tested out H&M, SAXX, Beyond Yoga, and Nike joggers, among others. There are more joggers than any one man could properly test, but I know of all the top contenders by reputation, at least.

Which Company Makes the Best Joggers for Men?

After trying out the most popular joggers, I believe there are three brands men should know about: Vuori, lululemon, and Champion. If you’re looking for the most stylish joggers or performance joggers that are actually made for, you know, jogging, then Lululemon has some fantastic options, though they can be pricey. For budget shoppers, Champion makes the best joggers on Amazon for the money. Finally, Vuori offers a good balance of style, comfort, and value.

What Fabric Should You Look for in the Best Men’s Joggers?

You’ll find a huge mix of fabrics in men’s joggers, but the big three are cotton, polyester, and elastane. Generally, the softest and comfiest jogger pants will have more elastane, while performance joggers will have more polyester. Cotton is a breathable and soft fabric, which is why it’s so commonly used. Remember that 100 percent cotton joggers won’t be as buttery soft as options with elastane or similar fabrics.

With all this in mind, let’s get into the best joggers for men for every situation. The time has come to trade in those chinos and jeans for joggers and sweatpants. The most comfortable joggers, sweats, and sweat shorts will keep you comfy all day long—and your coworkers on Zoom will be none the wiser. I've tested a ton of joggers and sweats over the years, and these are the top men’s joggers for 2023.

Vuori Sunday Performance Joggers Vuori has become famous since the pandemic for its supremely comfortable athleisure clothing, and the brand’s Sunday Performance Joggers are nearly perfect. You can choose from nine colors, and these performance pants are ideal for cold-weather runs or lazy Sundays on the couch. In the under-$100 category, you won’t find a better pair of joggers for men. Buy At Vuori $ 98

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Freefit Easy Men's Jogger 2.0 For the second year in a row, I plan to pretty much live in my Beyond Yoga joggers in 2023. They’re just that comfortable. I like that they have deep pockets and durable elastic, and I’m a fan of the classic charcoal color. If you want to give a pair of joggers as a gift, this is a great choice. Buy At Amazon $ 128

Champion Powerblend Men’s Joggers I’ll tell you a secret: these joggers are always on sale at Amazon. With a 50/50 mix of cotton and polyester, they’re a versatile pair of sweats that are down for anything. Plus, because these pants are available in sizes for big and tall men, they’re also the best joggers for tall men in particular. Buy At Amazon $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

lululemon ABC Joggers These have to be some of the most popular and well-known joggers in the world, and I believe they’re the best Lululemon joggers for men who love being comfortable. While Lululemon has other joggers, leggings, and sweatpants better suited for freezing temperatures and intense workouts, these are my top recommendation for a pair of clean-looking everyday pants. They’re not quite chino joggers, but they’re close. And while I can’t advise you to wear joggers to work, these look dressed up enough that you probably won’t be sent home if you do. Buy At Lululemon $ 128 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Best Loose-Fit Joggers: Carhartt WIP Chase Sweatpants The idea of baggy joggers might seem counterintuitive, but now that millennials have officially lost their grip on fashion, baggy fits are here to stay. Fortunately, both Gen Z and millennials can agree on one thing: Their love of workwear brand Carhartt. These Carhartt WIP joggers are stylish and comfortable. That being said, I draw the line at Carhartt’s Cargo Pant Joggers. Buy At SSENSE $ 108

Todd Snyder x Champion Joggers Todd Snyder’s collaboration with Champion isn’t new, but they’re as fresh-looking as ever as we enter the fall fashion season. They have a classic laid-back style thanks to their neutral, faded colors, and the Champion detailing is more subtle than usual. If you believe joggers are supposed to be slim-fitting, then you’ll feel more comfortable wearing these. Buy At Todd Snyder $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Under Armour Men's Sportstyle Tricot Joggers Under Armour’s 100 percent polyester joggers are not designed for lazy Sundays. For guys that like to move, these performance joggers are an affordable pair of workout pants. They have a full retail price of $59.99, but they’re usually discounted to as low as $25 via Amazon Prime. With dozens of color options, you can buy a pair for every day of the week. Buy At Under Armour $ 59.99

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Joggers Do you want a pair of cheap Carhartt joggers to go with your favorite Carhartt hoodie? These pants aren’t available in as many colors as the iconic Carhartt beanie, but they’re just as comfortable.. Buy At Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

