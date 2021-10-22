The Best Winter Outdoor Gear Deals to Shop Now

With fall officially underway and winter just around the corner, you may be in the market for a cold weather outdoor gear refresh. Heavy coats, winter boots, and other outdoor essentials can be on the expensive side, but fortunately you don't have to pay full price to invest in a new piece. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite deals and coupon codes from retailers like Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Nike.

Macy's: to 60% Off Fall Sale.

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 Fleece Jacket Buy at Macy's $ 39.99

Dick's Sporting Goods: Up to 60% off Clearance

The North Face Girl's Winter Jacket Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods $ 74.97

Nike: Up To 40% Off Sale

Nike M65 Performance Jacket Buy at Nike $ 123.97

Backcountry: Up To 60% Off Sale

Backcountry Women's Thistle Down Jacket Buy at Backcountry $ 114.98

Cabela's: Up to 50% Off Bargain Cave Deals

The North Face Aconcagua Vest for Ladies Buy at The North Face $ 88.97

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.