The Best Yoga Pants for a More Relaxed Workout

“Yoga pants” is kind of a misnomer. When I think of “yoga pants,” I think of a pair of bootcut or flared stretchy pants, but you can really wear whatever you want to yoga and you can really wear those types of pants to do things other than yoga. Yoga pants are like leggings’ more relaxed siblings, which makes them ideal for right now. We’ve rounded up some of the best options out there, from classic cotton ones to pants that feel more like leggings.

Spalding Women's Bootleg Yoga Pant If you’re looking for a classic pair of yoga pants, these are it. Made from a cotton/spandex blend with some slight compression in the thighs, you’ll want to grab these any time you work out. Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping

Groove Pant Flare 32" Luxtreme One part legging, one part pants, this pair from Lululemon has the best of both worlds. It has a high waist for compression like your favorite pair of leggings, plus a flared silhouette and four-way stretch for ultimate all-day comfort. Buy on Lululemon $ 98

Starter Women's Yoga Pants Unrestricted movement is achievable in these stretchy, relaxed pants. They have a mid-rise and are made from a quick-drying material so you’ll stay cool and dry. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets These spandex/polyester blend pants come with both front and back pockets to hold your things. Wear them with a T-shirt for errands or a sports bra for a workout. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Studio Flare Pant These pants are sweat-wicking, breathable, quick-drying, UPF 50+ rated, and feature a hidden pocket in the waistband. Basically, there’s nothing these pants aren’t good for. Buy on Athleta $ 89

