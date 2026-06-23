Bestselling Author Dies at 48

‘4CHAN EDGELORD BULLY’
Halsey didn’t mince words with a music critic whose two-year-old review, she said, made him seem like a “raised-by-4chan edgelord bully.” In a Sunday night tirade, the 31-year-old pop star railed against YouTuber Anthony Fantano’s dismal 1-out-of-10 review of her 2024 album, The Great Impersonator. “I’m certain my least memorable song will be remembered more fondly and for more time than anything you ever do with your life will be,” Halsey wrote in a quote tweet responding to Fantano’s earlier post, which said, “if they’re more into the review than the album 🤭.” She continued, “Everything you say is more ‘whiny’ and ‘edgy’ than I was at any point on that album. But at least I had the excuse of going through chemo,” referring to her battle with blood cancer during the writing of the album. Fantano, 40, attempting to lower the temperature, replied, “flattered to be on your radar, queen 🙌,” to which Halsey called him an “edgelord bully” and accused him of playing a “facade as a pro critic,” adding that he was wrong to say it’s “‘main character syndrome’ for an artist to lament her medical suffering on an album (surprise!) about her own life.” The critic, who runs the YouTube channel The Needle Drop, said the collection of songs had “the worst case of ‘main character syndrome’ I’ve heard on any pop album in 2024.”