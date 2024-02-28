Bethenny Frankel Fires Back at Travis Kelce’s Dad for Calling Her a ‘Troll’

Bethenny Frankel is ready to squash her beef with Travis Kelce’s dad—but not before staunchly defending her viral comments about the NFL player and Taylor Swift.

On the latest episode of her podcast Just B With Bethenny Frankel, the Real Housewives alum addressed the dustup between her and Ed Kelce, which began last week when Frankel called his son a “peacock” who loves to “be the center of attention.” In that same Instagram video, she went on to say that she didn’t believe the Chiefs player’s romance with Swift would last because “Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So there really, usually can only be one peacock in a relationship.”

As Frankel’s comments circulated on social media, they caught the attention of Ed, who wrote in a Facebook post, “Who TF is this troll?”

“Travis Kelce’s dad called me a troll,” Frankel said on her new podcast episode. “I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child’s defense. I just wish he would have expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult, because I think we teach our kids it’s better to express yourself than to just criticize.”

“I wasn’t even criticizing their relationship,” she said. “I was saying usually there’s only one peacock in a relationship, and I dated a guy like that that was very over the top and very loud and gregarious and needed to be the center of attention.”

Referencing the moment when Travis was seen on camera yelling at his coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl, Frankel continued, “And I stand by that. I think that’s who Travis is. I did not mention him pushing his coach, which is a physical expression versus using your words and having a conversation, which is kind of like what his dad did.”

“He used an insult instead of using his intellect,” she added, before clarifying that she has no bad blood toward Travis and Swift. “So the Swifties can come for me. But I’m going to defend myself when I have said that they were in my Mount Rushmore of couples, the two of them. I mean, they’re on top of the world.”