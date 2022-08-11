Beto O’Rourke hit back at a heckler who laughed out loud Wednesday as the Texas gubernatorial candidate discussed the Uvalde school massacre.

O’Rourke was speaking to a crowd at a town hall in Mineral Wells during his 49-day tour of Texas when he began discussing the recent mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

“I’m going to make sure that now, 11 weeks since we lost 19 kids and their two teachers, shot to death with a weapon originally designed for use in combat, legally purchased by an 18-year-old who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17 but followed the law that’s on the books, ladies and gentleman, that says that you can buy not one, you can buy two or more if you want to, AR-15s, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and take that weapon that was originally designed for use on the battlefields in Vietnam to penetrate an enemy soldier’s helmet at 500 feet and knock him down dead…”

It was then that a man could be heard laughing loudly in the background.

“Up against kids at 5 feet… it may be funny to you, motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me, OK?” O’Rourke said.

The crowd then erupted in applause, giving O’Rourke a standing ovation.

“We’re going to make sure that our kids who are starting their school year right now, that they don’t have to worry about somebody walking into their school with a weapon like this,” O’Rourke said.

According to footage posted to social media, the man was among a group of counter-protesters and supporters of Gov. Greg Abbott who were reportedly allowed to enter the premises.

In one video posted to Twitter, police can be seen speaking with one of the Abbott supporters who some said was among those laughing.

O’Rourke, who is appearing in Republic Party strongholds, has been a vocal supporter of gun control and more restrictive laws.