Beto O’Rourke Fires Blanks at Democratic Debate

It’s hard to quantify the damage Beto O’Rourke has done to the Democratic Party these last few months by championing a call for “mandatory gun buybacks”—a euphemism for confiscation.

As the Democratic debate Tuesday night, Pete Buttigieg made the point that we shouldn’t sacrifice the chance to pass universal background checks or red-flag laws, just because they don’t rise to the standard of Beto’s “purity tests.”

O’Rourke, well, fired back, suggesting that Buttigieg’s more moderate proposals were based on polls and focus groups, to which Buttigieg, who is a military veteran and who is openly gay, responded: “I don’t need lessons from you on courage—political or personal.”