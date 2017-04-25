Beyoncé Launches ‘Formation’ Scholarship for Female Students, Continues World Domination

Who run the world? Girls! Also, Beyoncé.

On the one-year anniversary of LEMONADE, Beyoncé, patriarchy slayer and future mother of twins, announced on her website that she will award scholarships to driven young female college students.

Lucky women studying arts, music, literature or African-American studies during the 2017-2018 school year at Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College will be eligible for the “Formation Scholars” program. Only one woman per school will be chosen.

According to Beyoncé’s website, the “Formation Scholars” award was created “to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

If this sounds like you or someone you know, details about the program and application process can be found through the colleges. #BeyGood, and you might get to meet Queen Bey herself.