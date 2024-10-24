Beyoncé Will Reportedly Perform at Kamala Harris’ Houston Rally

When Kamala Harris hits Houston, Texas for a big rally Friday night, Beyoncé is expected to take the stage with her—and perform.

MSNBC reported the news Thursday morning, following the rumors, which turned to be unsubstantiated, that the superstar would appear as a surprise guest on the final night of Harris’ Democratic National Convention in July.

But this time, with Harris traveling to Beyoncé’s hometown a week and a half before Election Day, it seems the long-awaited moment may finally happen.

BREAKING: Beyoncé will appear with Vice President Harris at her event in Houston, Texas on Friday and is set to perform. pic.twitter.com/DM0U8X8VgW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 24, 2024

The Daily Beast reached out to a Harris campaign official, who would not confirm the news.

The superstar has not formally endorsed Harris, but she allowed the vice president to use her song “Freedom” as a campaign anthem soon after her candidacy was announced over the summer. Harris has made good use of the song on the campaign trail, walking out to it at the DNC and using it as a theme song in ads.

Kamala Harris walks on stage to Beyoncé's “Freedom” at the #DNC. pic.twitter.com/Z84FZyZQmY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2024

“FREEDOM” by Beyoncé used in an new official video for Kamala Harris tonight at the #DNC in Chicago .pic.twitter.com/gfxI0aRBvY — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) August 20, 2024

Though Queen Bey has been quiet throughout the election run, her mother Tina Knowles made her endorsement of Harris known in July with an Instagram post.

“Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President,” she wrote in the caption under a photo of her with the VP. Later, she also wrote on Instagram, “Kamala’s got the credentials — from her political grind to her college smarts — not to mention no felonies on her record, which can’t be said about some of her opponents.”

As for Harris, she’s long been a fan of the 32-time Grammy winner. She and husband Doug Emhoff enjoyed Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” world tour last August, after which she thanked the star for a “great date night.”