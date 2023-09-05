Beyoncé’s Birthday Show Had All the Celeb Performances and PDA

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour has been a viral, globe-trotting spectacle for months now, but things got kicked up several notches when she touched down in Inglewood, California, over the weekend.

The pop icon’s three-night run at SoFi Stadium coincided with her 42nd birthday on Sunday, and she celebrated accordingly. Motown legend Diana Ross, wearing her sparkliest attire, got up on stage to lead the crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for the B-Day girl, who was also spotted jauntily sporting a birthday hat while she tore through her set.

Elsewhere in the stadium, Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, and pop star Justin Bieber were spotted bro-ing out; Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner danced her heart out with Jeff Bezos, of all people; and embattled pop star Lizzo, who was recently accused of creating a hostile work environment for her dancers, showed up.

Perhaps most notable for the DeuxMoi crowd, rumored couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted openly making out in the VIP section, seemingly confirming their coupledom. Chalamet was also caught on video smoking cigarettes, much to the amusement of the Twittersphere.

Per Pop Base, other stars who attended the show included Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Kate Hudson, Normani, Brandy, Chris Rock, Jennifer Hudson, Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, and Yung Miami. Meghan Markle was also photographed at the concert alongside Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland.

Beyond that, Beyoncé also celebrated her big day by sharing a new song, “Nine Four Eight One,” (named after her birthday year) that she posted on Instagram. The energetic dance track features Kevin JZ Prodigy, TS Madison, and Kevin Aviance, all notable figures and advocates in the LGBTQ community.

The highlight from her California weekend, though, may have been a rare appearance by Kendrick Lamar, who joined Bey onstage to perform their remix of Renaissance highlight “America Has a Problem.” Not a bad birthday for Bey!