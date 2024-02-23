Beyoncé’s Country Songs Get the Dolly Parton Stamp of Approval

Beyoncé has half of TikTok dancing in cowboy boots and just became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country chart.

But here’s the icing on that Texas sheet cake: Dolly Parton loves it.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

The song, “Texas Hold ’Em,” debuted at No. 1, with “16 Carriages” at No. 9. The two tunes were released after Beyoncé announced her upcoming country album in a Super Bowl ad.

A fan who requested Oklahoma radio station KYKC play “Texas Hold ‘Em” got an email back that said: “We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station.’”

That soon changed—and country radio stations across the country have added “Texas Hold ’Em” to their rotations. Country stars like Lainey Wilson have praised Beyoncé’s full-throated foray into the genre.

But if there were any skeptics, Parton’s endorsement should put them to rest. Dolly, after all, is no stranger to crossing musical borders: She just put out her first rock album.

The rest of Beyoncé’s country songs will be out March 29 and it’s a good bet that Parton will be listening.

“Can’t wait to hear the full album!” she wrote.