Beyoncé's Sparkling Nipples; Marco Zanini Could Be Heading to Schiaparelli

Beyoncé’s Sparkling Nipples: Beyoncé kicked off her Mrs. Carter world tour on Monday in Belgrade, Serbia. But the concert also debuted a whole other type of spectacle: Bey set the crowd on fire with a sparkling gold bodysuit that featured sequined trompe l’oeil nipples and abs. [The Cut]

Marco Zanini to Schiaparelli?: Marco Zanini, the designer who’s steered Rochas towards a quirky Parisian aesthetic since 2008, could possibly be defecting to Schiaparelli, sources tell WWD. The Schiaparelli label was acquired by Tod’s magnate Diego Della Valle in 2006. Re-launch rumors surrounding the storied brand have been swirling for the last year, with many rumors pointing to John Galliano as its likely creative lead. Those whispers have since quieted down, with Zanini now appearing to be the front runner, even though, “the exact nature of his role could not be determined,” via WWD’s intel. The paper reports that Della Valle has plans to re-launch the label in mid-2013. [WWD]

Miranda Kerr Clears the Air: Miranda Kerr has opened up about all the rumors surrounding her departure from Victoria’s Secret’s band of contracted ‘angels’. While reports said that Kerr was dropped because she was “difficult” to work with, Kerr herself says that is not the reason. “The thing is, I’ve been modeling since I was 13," she told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I’m now entering a new phase in my life. I have felt this coming since my son was born, and after I became a mother, I realized I needed to prioritize my time." “I’ve reached a point in my career when I’m developing my own opportunities that are really reflective of my passions.” [HuffPo]

Pitti Uomo Guest Designers Announced: The guest designers for next season’s Pitti Uomo’s fashion fair have been revealed. Paris-based Damir Doma will have the honor womenswear guest designer at Pitti W, taking over from last season’s presenter, Maison Kitsuné. Japanese label Kolor, designed by Junichi Abe will present the program’s menswear portion, following in the steps of last season’s honoree, Kenzo. [WWD]