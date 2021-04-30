Biden Calls Bullshit on the GOP’s ‘Pro-Family’ Bluff

How on earth are Republicans going to run against the American Families Plan?

On Wednesday, President Biden unveiled some details for his $1.8 trillion plan to directly address some of the ways in which our government has failed our families. Flanked, for the first time, by a female vice president and a female speaker of the House, Biden used his speech to a joint session of Congress to propose paid 12-week family leave. We are one of three countries in the entire world with no mandated paid parental leave, and nearly three-quarters of American workers presently get no paid family leave at all. His plan also includes universal pre-K, hefty tax cuts and credits for parents, two years of free community college, a higher wage for childcare providers and expanded tax credits for middle-income people without children—all by simply forcing wealthy people to pay the taxes they should have been paying all along.

How are all the so-called pro-family Republicans going to run against it? How does a GOP official who ran for office “as a mom” justify opposing measures that would help mothers who don’t have government-funded health care or six-figure salaries? We’re about to find out.