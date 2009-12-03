0
Biden Hides Behind Curtain at Speech
Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain. Vice President Joe Biden popped out on stage a bit too early at a speech in D.C. Wednesday, but did his best to cover up the gaffe hiding and joking that it felt like the Wizard of Oz. NBC
