President Joe Biden couldn’t resist paying a sardonic compliment to his 2024 election rival Donald Trump on Sunday after the Republican bragged about being awarded not one but two trophies at his own Florida golf club.

The former president excitedly announced on his Truth Social platform that he’d “WON BOTH” the Club Championship Trophy and Senior Club Championship Trophy at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. “Congratulations, Donald,” Biden wrote in an X post alongside a screengrab of his political opponent’s brag. “Quite the accomplishment.”

Trump’s post about his stunning achievement at the par 72 course also noted the quality of his competition. “A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting,” he wrote. “The qualifying and match play was amazing.” He added that it was his “great honor” to receive the trophies at an awards ceremony at the club, where a “large and distinguished group” would be in attendance. “Very exciting, thank you!!!” Trump added.

Biden was not alone in mocking Trump’s gloating, with others likening it to former North Korean dictator’s Kim Jong Il’s purported round at a Pyongyang course that included a mind-blowing five holes-in-one, while others questioned the probability of a 77-year-old fairly winning the specific trophies handed to Trump.

The former president has previously boasted of similar triumphs at his other clubs. “I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67,” he wrote in on Truth Social last August. Acknowledging that some people might think his score “sounds low,” he assured skeptics that many “people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents.” “Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don’t,” he wrote, presumably referring to cheating. “For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete - I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!”

Trump’s score in that round, as Mediaite highlighted at the time, was eight strokes better than six-time major winner Phil Mickelson managed on the same course just two weeks earlier, an astonishing achievement even if—as the report noted—it was likely that Trump had not been playing from the same tees as Mickelson and other course changes may have made it easier “for the everyday players.”

The presumptive Republican nominee, undoubtedly a strong golfer who was criticized for spending so much of his presidency on fairways, has faced multiple accusations of outright cheating by others who have played with him.

He’s been accused of faking his score during a round with Tiger Woods, lying about the number of club championships he’s won, and regularly having his ball moved into better positions by caddies and even Secret Service agents, according to the Associated Press.

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya said he caught Trump engaging in “unbelievable” cheating during a round at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles. Rock Star Alice Cooper, discussing the “worst celebrity golf cheat” in a 2012 interview, answered: “I played with Donald Trump one time. That’s all I’m going to say,” according to The Washington Post. Trump denied having ever played with Cooper, adding: “That’s a terrible thing to say about people, especially me.”