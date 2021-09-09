Biden Admin Sues Texas After SCOTUS Wipes Its Hands of ‘Unconstitutional’ Abortion Ban

The Biden Justice Department sued Texas on Thursday over its crushingly restrictive abortion law after the Supreme Court refused to rule on its constitutionality.

“The act is clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday when announcing the suit.

The legislation, known as SB8, bans abortions as soon as a health-care provider can identify cardiac activity, typically during the sixth week of pregnancy and often before a woman knows that she is pregnant.

“The court’s order is stunning,” Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissenting opinion after the court ruled 5-4 last week to allow the law to stand. “Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand.”

Abortion providers had called on the Supreme Court to intervene before the law went into effect last week, suggesting that the legislation was tantamount to overturning Roe v. Wade in the state.

The law has since been lauded by anti-abortion activists and lawmakers because it empowers private citizens to police the ban and therefore makes it difficult for opponents to sue state officials.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Texas Heartbeat Act, SB 8, in May and it effectively empowers and incentivizes private citizens by offering them at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail when suing an individual who knowingly “aids and abets” an abortion. Successful plaintiffs can also demand that the defendant pay their legal bills.

President Joe Biden said that the law and the Supreme Court’s refusal to block it represented an “unprecedented assault on constitutional rights.”

Garland had hinted at the lawsuit on Monday, saying that the Justice Department was “urgently” exploring “all options” to challenge the restrictive law and was committed to guarding the constitutional rights of women to access to abortion and reproductive health services.

“The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack,” Garland said in the statement adding that the agency had contacted U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and FBI field offices in Texas and across the country to “discuss our enforcement authorities.”

In a letter to Garland earlier this week, Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee urged him to prosecute “would-be vigilantes” who attempt to use Texas’ new law “to deprive women of the constitutional right to choose an abortion.”

Garland noted on Monday that the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act protects those seeking to obtain or provide an abortion from intimidation and vowed to enforce it.

“The department has consistently obtained criminal and civil remedies for violations of the FACE Act since it was signed into law in 1994, and it will continue to do so now,” he said.