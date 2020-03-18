Utah Rocked by Biggest Earthquake in Nearly Three Decades

Utah was struck by its largest earthquake since 1992 early Wednesday morning, the state’s emergency-management agency confirmed.

A 5.7-magnitude quake hit just outside Salt Lake City shortly after 7 a.m. local time, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, which was immediately followed by more than a dozen smaller aftershocks.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted: “I know the last thing we need right now is an earthquake, but here we are, and it sounds like aftershocks are likely. The city is assessing the situation now and I’ll circle back with an update when I have it. Be safe.”

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert added: “We had a 5.7 earthquake out of Magna this morning—felt across much of the state. Follow proper safety measures in the event of any additional aftershocks or quakes.”

The local newspaper Deseret News reported that there were no immediate evidence of widespread casualties or building damage, but residents across Salt Lake County said they felt their homes violently shake for as long as 15 seconds. There are also reports of mass power outages across the city. The epicenter is about 10 miles west of the downtown area.

Utilities company Rocky Mountain Power reported that there were as many as 32,000 customers without power.

More to follow...