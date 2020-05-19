Bill Barr Is Ready to Kick Off the ‘Obamagate’ Show Trials

Donald Trump’s pet attorney general gave a potent reminder on Monday of why he is the most dangerous man in Washington. In an otherwise routine press conference, while using the still-respected language of the justice system we once enjoyed, Barr green-lit a series of show trials of Trump’s enemies. It was a launch signal to the “Obamagate” players that while he’ll publicly play the role of a neutral solon of justice, Barr’s heavy thumb will be on its scales.

Barr is precisely the kind of lawless, bloodless enforcer any autocratic strongman wants on the team, giving a thin, barely passable veneer of legal probity to an administration known for its indifference to the law, to say nothing of morals, norms, traditions, and institutional imperatives. His ideological ferocity for elevating executive power beyond anything recognizable in a modern liberal democracy is boundless.

It’s vital to look at Trump’s attorney general not as an impartial and independent actor but as a crafty, smart campaign agent seeking to ensure Trump’s re-election and hold on power. He has broken the Department of Justice’s character, killing off its independence and recasting it as a servile enforcement arm of the Dear Leader’s will.