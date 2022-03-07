Barr: I’ll Still Vote for the ‘Manic’ Man Trashing Me and My ‘Boring’ Book

As bookshelves await the release of former Attorney General Bill Barr’s imminent memoir—which is scheduled to land Tuesday—the feud between Barr and his former boss is reaching new lows.

In a bizarre March 2 letter addressed to NBC News anchor Lester Holt, former President Donald Trump offered a scathing rebuttal to Barr’s autobiography One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General.

“Bill Barr cares more about being accepted by the corrupt Washington Media and Elite than serving the American people,” the letter, obtained by Axios, began. “He was slow, lethargic, and I realized early on that he never had what it takes to make a great Attorney General.”

Trump then offered a scathing literary and character analysis of the AG-turned-author and his forthcoming work: “I would imagine that if the book is anything like [Barr], it will be long, slow, and very boring.”

In One Damn Thing After Another, Barr finally turns on Trump and the Trump administration, of which Barr was a very loyal member. He now claims Trump had “neither the temperament nor persuasive powers” to command the nation, and he urges Republicans to find another candidate for the 2024 election. He adds that the 2020 election that booted Trump from office was not fraudulent, as the ousted president still maintains.

There is a limit, however, to how far Barr is willing to distance himself from the man he describes as “manic and unreasonable.” In an interview with NBC’s Today show on Monday, Barr admitted that if Trump is listed on the 2024 presidential ballot, the man he deemed “off the rails” will still get his vote.

“I have made it clear that I don’t think he should be our nominee,” Barr told Savannah Guthrie, before clarifying, “I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic party.”

“So even if he lied about the election and threatened democracy,” Guthrie pushed, referencing claims Barr himself made in his memoir, “[he’s] better than a Democrat?”

“As of now, it’s hard for me to conceive that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr replied.