Bill Clinton Pressured Vanity Fair Not to Write About Epstein, New Docs Claim

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein once claimed that former President Bill Clinton tried to persuade Vanity Fair from writing “sex-trafficking” articles about the perverted financier, according to an email contained in a cache of newly released court documents.

On Thursday, a Manhattan federal court released another trove of secret files related to a 2015 lawsuit that Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre filed against the trafficker’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Clinton claim is found in a series of emails between Giuffre and Daily Mail scribe Sharon Churcher, who was helping Giuffre land a book deal, speak to the feds, and contact a lawyer for survivors of Epstein’s sex ring.

In May 2011, Churcher emailed Virginia and CC’d attorney Brad Edwards advising her to let “VF” buy her picture. “The big gamble would be to let him also give them a statement saying your interviews with us were accurately reported and you have no more to say at this time about how you were ‘sex trafficked to PA and other men including two of the world’s most respected politicians,” Churcher wrote, referring to two pols whose names were redacted. The PA apparently refers to Britain’s Prince Andrew, whom Giuffre accused of sexual abuse. (He has denied the claims.)

Churcher said such statements could pose an issue “because you are writing a book” and “Jeffrey knows some of the most powerful people in publishing and, once alerted, will inevitably try to scare off potential buyers.”

Giuffre, who went by the name Jenna, replied, “On the upside it will give exposure to build up publicity for the case and the story but like you said, It must be carefully written and not give any notions about the upcoming book and or any new info.”

“When I was doing some research into VF yesterday,” Giuffre added, “it does concern me what they could want to write about me considering that B. Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend J.E.”

The Daily Beast reached out to a spokesperson for Clinton, who was also mentioned among the hundreds of pages of court records released Wednesday.

In a deposition, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg said the trafficker once told her “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls.”