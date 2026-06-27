Bill Maher, 70, Makes Shock Confession to JD Vance

Bill Maher used his interview with Vice President JD Vance on Friday to make an unexpected endorsement for the 2028 presidential election.

In a chat on his HBO show Real Time With Bill Maher, the 70-year-old comedian revealed his plans to vote Republican.

“It’s either going to be you or Rubio,” he said, referring to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

JD Vance talks to Bill Maher. HBO

Maher told Vance he wasn’t happy with the results of the New York primaries, in which a slate of Democratic Socialists backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won in Democratic districts.

“If this is where the Democratic Party is going, where this Democratic socialist, this obsession with Israel, with the Jew hating, they don’t believe in capitalism, no prisons,” Maher ranted, reeling off a New York Post-approved line of attack.

“If this is where they’re going, my vote is in play,” he said.

“Okay, I like to hear that,” Vance replied.

“It actually always has been,” Maher said. “Every year, I don’t make my decision by who has an R or a D, I actually always came to the conclusion that the Democrat was probably better, and voted for them.”

He clarified that there was one Republican he wouldn’t vote for if they were on the ballot.

“Trump can’t run again, and he’d be a little too exciting for me anyway,” Maher said, before naming Vance or Rubio as his pick for the 2028 Republican candidate.

Trump's yearslong obsession with nonexistent election fraud culminated with the deadly Jan. 6 riot. STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

He then told Vance there was something he could do right now to secure his vote.

“Here’s my dealbreaker for your side: Under Trump, you guys have two outcomes that an election can be: either we win or they cheated,” Maher said, alluding to Trump’s unwillingness to concede he lost the 2020 election.

“That s--t has to stop. And that means the person who has to stop it will be you, or Marco. Can you tell me you will do that?”

Vance would not, instead claiming big tech had skewed the debate in 2020, making for a less-informed electorate and essentially stealing the election for the Democrats.