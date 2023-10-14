Bill Maher Unloads on Porn Star Mia Khalifa for Defending Hamas

After Bill Maher took down the Connecticut chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America on Friday night for griping about Israel being “stolen land,” while pointing out that the Constitution State is, in fact, exactly that, he set his sights on porn star Mia Khalifa for her own views on the war with Hamas.

“Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal,” the Lebanese-born Khalifa tweeted on Oct. 8.

The late-night host said during his opening monologue that Khalifa had “rejoiced in the killing,” and slammed her for wanting to “see the carnage” in clearer detail, then noted she singlehandedly managed to prove “that you literally can have your brains fucked out.”

“Man, where is Donald Trump when you need someone to pay a porn star to shut the fuck up?” Maher told the crowd.

Maher said he hadn’t previously heard of Khalifa, but that he learned she had become famous “for giving a blow job in a hijab.” However, if she ever tried to ply her trade within the boundaries of Gaza, she would not be given a “warm welcome.”

“No, they would,” Maher said in a quick reversal, “because you’d be on fire, you nitwit.”

As for the Harvard University students who signed an open letter released on social media condemning Israel itself for provoking the Hamas attacks by maintaining an “apartheid regime,” Maher also hoisted them on their own petard during his opening monologue.

“The terrorist group that runs Gaza, Hamas, broke into Israel, killed over 1,300 people, men, women and children, and then the college kids in America went full Trump and said, ‘There’s very fine people on both sides,” Maher said.

He went on to note that billionaire hedge funder Bill Ackman had launched a campaign to “blacklist” those who “basically threw their lot in with the killers.” This, according to Maher, could one day make it difficult for the students to get jobs. Still, Maher went on, a lot of the students continued to stand by their position.

“But,” he said, “they strenuously object to the word ‘blacklist.’”