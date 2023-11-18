Bill Maher Says He Knows Why Trump Is Beating Biden in Polls

Comedian Bill Maher says Donald Trump is the top contender for president because of his consistent rhetoric to put blighted communities “under control.”

“Trump is killing it—not just within the party, but he’s beating [President Joe] Biden heavily too,” Maher claimed on Friday’s episode of Real Time during a panel with former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile and former U.S. House Representative Adam Kinzinger.

Maher used this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference held in San Francisco as an example, saying Biden and Democrats hid the city’s problems.

“Put aside the fact that you only clean up when you have company coming over,” he said. “So they cleaned it up, they get vagrants off the street, the homeless. God forbid the guy who sends us the fentanyl sees somebody on fentanyl.”

“This, to me, is why Trump is winning,” Maher said. “The fact that the Democrats could control it for three days, how about making it permanent?”

Brazile agreed that people “clean up” when “something different happens.”

“The question is: ‘Can we keep it clean? Can we all pull in together? ...That homeless people are not forced to sleep on the street?’” she said to much applause before diving into the need for more quality affordable housing.

Kinzinger cosigned with Brazile, claiming that Democrats have to win in 2024 because “Republicans are such a danger to this country right now.”