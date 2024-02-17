Bill Maher Lampoons People Blaming Biden for Everything

Bill Maher tore into Republican talking points that President Joe Biden is the cause of every single thing going wrong in America.

On HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, the host quipped to laughs, “Now would I choose Joe Biden as my partner in the Squid Games? No.”

“But facts are facts,” Maher continued. “For months, we’ve been treated to a steady stream of very good economic news. Unemployment is low. The stock market is high. We’re investing billions in a green energy economy. Only minutes after it was too late.”

“Everyone who wants a job can find one,” he added, “except Nikki Haley.”

Maher bemoaned the predictable “hyperbole” leading up to the 2024 election.

“Is it really healthy to blame every problem in your life on Joe Biden?” the comedian said. “I can't find a job in this historically low unemployment economy. Thanks a lot, Joe Biden. The price of milk in France has gone up, I blame Biden. My wife hasn’t had sex with me for months—damn you, Joe Biden!”

Maher pointed out that a record number of American voters now identify as independents, which he attributed to “mindless partisanship which isn’t just making it harder to get things done, it’s boring.” He didn’t spare left-leaning news outlets.

“For a while liberal media was full of headlines and quotes about how not only was Ron DeSantis just as bad as Trump, he would be worse. More dangerous than Trump, who’s Hitler. Okay, Donald Trump is not Adolf Hitler, just a big fan.”

“Does everything have to go to DEFCON 1 right away? Can’t you just not like DeSantis but concede he’s not Trump?”

“I think if he lost an election, he’d concede. He served in the military, he didn’t weasel his way out of it. He works with the other team when there’s a disaster. And when he does, he even signals his support for the gay community,” Maher said, as the screen flashed to the white rain boots the Florida governor wore during Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

“This is going to be a long grueling and mostly pointless campaign since everyone already knows which of the two elderly candidates they prefer to barely tolerate,” Maher continued. “The one who can’t walk upstairs, or the one who can’t walk down ramps.”

“That’s where we are,” Maher said before signing off. “Can we please not make it even more tedious than it already is? I don't want to hear any more about how somehow Joe Biden has the energy to completely destroy America, even though we can’t open a package of nuts with his teeth.”