Bill Maher Reveals Wild Reason for Pentagon Pete’s Firing Spree

Bill Maher thinks he’s cracked the case on the Pentagon’s latest high-level departure.

The comedian tore into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s abrupt firing of Navy Secretary John Phelan during Friday night’s Real Time with Bill Maher. As the conflict with Iran drags into its ninth week, Maher, 70, suggested something seriously bizarre must have triggered the move.

Bill Maher wasn't buying Trump's excuse for Phelan's abrupt firing. Real Time with Bill Maher

“In the middle of this war, here’s big news, Pete Hegseth fired a white guy—yeah, the secretary of the Navy,” Maher quipped. Looking at what could have possibly gone wrong to spark the ill-timed departure, Maher joked, “Wow, this guy must have done some bad s–t.”

Phelan, a 62-year-old billionaire investor and Trump ally who helped bankroll the president’s re-election campaign, had long been considered part of Trump’s inner orbit. The two were frequent dinner companions at Mar-a-Lago, and Phelan’s social ties ran deep—his wife even hosted a bridal shower for Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée.

But that loyalty seemingly wasn’t enough to save Phelan from being replaced by 54-year-old Hung Cao, a failed MAGA Senate candidate who pushed wild theories about witchcraft and cannibalism.

President Donald Trump, joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L), Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to announce “Trump-class” battleships. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

According to The Wall Street Journal, Phelan spent days in limbo before his firing, even personally pleading with Trump, 79, to keep his job on Wednesday before news broke.

Maher, sensing there had to be more to the story, floated two possibilities for the mid-war shake-up. “It was either a war crime,” he said. “Or—knowing that administration—there was a picture of him with huge fake balloon t–-s. It’s one of the two.”

The jab was a not-so-subtle nod to the recent scandal surrounding former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, 56, whose online fetish life exploded into public view after explicit images surfaced.

The Daily Mail exposed Bryon Noem's "fetish." Daily Mail+

The official explanation for Phelan’s firing was far less sensational than Maher’s speculation. Trump chalked up the firing to personality clashes over shipbuilding priorities tied to his ambitious “Trump-class” fleet slated to debut in 2028.

“He’s a hard charger, and he had some conflicts with some other people, mostly as to building and buying new ships,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “Got to get along, especially in the military.”

Behind the scenes, however, the fracture appears deeper. The Wall Street Journal reported that Hegseth, 45, had grown increasingly frustrated with Phelan, accusing him of ignoring the chain of command after months of internal clashes.

Former Navy Secretary, John Phelan, became the latest Trump admin casualty after reports of tensions with Pete Hegseth. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

The result is yet another high-profile departure inside a Pentagon already gripped by instability. Officials have described the environment as increasingly cutthroat, with one insider likening it to a “Mean Girls” atmosphere where aides fear they could be next on the chopping block.

Earlier this month, Hegseth fired Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, 61, after he reportedly got caught in the crossfire of Hegseth’s longtime feud with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.