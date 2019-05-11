Bill Maher Urges Melania Trump to Leave Donald for a ‘Mexican’

“Melania Trump must do what dozens of buildings around the world have done and take the Trump name off,” argued Bill Maher.

The comedian dedicated the final New Rule of his Real Time show Friday night to the first lady, who he claimed is the only one who can succeed where Robert Mueller, Hillary Clinton, and legions of “Never-Trumpers” have failed: in ridding the world of President Donald J. Trump.

“It’s not anti-feminist to say that, in addition to doing everything men can do intellectually, women also have another power: the power of the ultimatum,” said Maher. “Getting men to change their destructive ways by threatening to leave them, humiliate them or cut them off in bed? It’s a tale as old as time.”

Maher then cited the *fictional* play Lysistrata, Aristophanes’ ancient Greek comedy wherein all women denied men sex to end the Peloponnesian War.

“Melania: The world needs you,” implored Maher. “President Hellboy has proved to be impervious to facts, reason, shame and the law, but maybe if you left him for another man, especially if that man was Mexican, maybe he would implode on his own. Maybe it falls to you now, Melania. You can end this reign of terror, and all you have to do is channel your inner Taylor Swift and walk out the door.”

“You know you wanna. Your unhappiness is obvious,” he continued. “You despise his creepy little monkey fingers touching your hand. So, kick him to the curb! Slap away that hand for good! No more public embarrassment, no more porn stars, no more stealing your makeup. Toss his boxy clown suits on the front lawn. Just tell him: I’m leaving you and I’m taking our child!”

No matter your feelings about President Trump, wishing for the breakup of his family feels, well, incredibly icky. There is an innocent 13-year-old boy involved here, after all.