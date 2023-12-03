Billie Eilish Confirms She Came Out: ‘Wasn’t It Obvious?’

Billie Eilish says she likes girls—and is surprised you didn’t pick up on it sooner.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Eilish told Variety for last month’s cover story. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

The cover story raised the question of Eilish’s sexuality, one she answered in a follow-up interview with Variety on Saturday.

Eilish said on Saturday during a Variety-sponsored event that she didn’t really mean to come out in the story but that “I kinda thought, ‘wasn’t it obvious?’”

“I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in [coming out.] Why can’t we just exist,” she added.

“I was like … I saw the article, I was like ‘Oh, I guess I came out today.’ It’s exciting to me because, you know, I guess people didn’t know, so it’s cool that they know,” she said. “Oh I’m nervous talking about it! But no, yeah, I am for the girls.”