Musicsubvertical orientation badge

Billie Eilish Confirms She Came Out: ‘Wasn’t It Obvious?’

‘I AM FOR THE GIRLS’

“I didn’t realize people didn’t know.”

Mark Alfred

Mark Alfred

Breaking News Intern

Billie Eilish arrives for Variety's Power of Women event at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.

AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish says she likes girls—and is surprised you didn’t pick up on it sooner.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Eilish told Variety for last month’s cover story. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

The cover story raised the question of Eilish’s sexuality, one she answered in a follow-up interview with Variety on Saturday.

Eilish said on Saturday during a Variety-sponsored event that she didn’t really mean to come out in the story but that “I kinda thought, ‘wasn’t it obvious?’”

    “I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in [coming out.] Why can’t we just exist,” she added.

    “I was like … I saw the article, I was like ‘Oh, I guess I came out today.’ It’s exciting to me because, you know, I guess people didn’t know, so it’s cool that they know,” she said. “Oh I’m nervous talking about it! But no, yeah, I am for the girls.”

    Mark Alfred

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.