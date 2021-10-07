I Just Tried The New Birch Luxe Mattress and It Was Worth the Wait

Scouting Report: The Birch Luxe Natural Mattress is made from organic wool and cashmere, as well as latex and steel springs for a plush hybrid experience.

I love all things all-natural. (That includes makeup, deodorant, clothes, coffee creamers; you name it.) That said, bedding is already a big investment — never mind when you’re trying to furnish your first place on top of student loans. Needless to say, it took me a pretty long time to makeover my bed with natural, high-quality sheets, blankets, and pillows. The Birch Luxe Natural Mattress was the final piece to the puzzle and I can confidently say it was worth the wait.

Natural Luxe Mattress Shop at Birch $

A little background on this new release: The Birch Luxe hit the mattress world this fall, and it’s a premium upgrade to the cult-favorite original Birch Natural Mattress. This new version uses fair-trade cotton, organic New Zealand wool, organic cashmere, Pulse latex, and steel springs, and all of it is GREENGUARD Gold Certified (meaning it’s free from any harsh, unnecessary chemicals or pollutants).

Despite the layers of natural materials, though, it still boasts full-body temperature regulation and unparalleled support — two qualities I found very attractive as a cold sleeper with back problems. I decided to put it to the test.

Let’s start with the unboxing. This mattress arrived on my stoop via contact-free delivery. It was in a box that, truthfully, looked too small to hold a queen, but low and behold, the size was clearly marked on the outside of the cardboard.

Even as a 4’11” female, I was able to get the box inside, pull out the rolled-up mattress, put it on top of my bed frame, and unroll it from the plastic all on my own — a challenge I wouldn’t necessarily recommend, but the fact that I was capable says a lot about the convenience factor. Unlike so many other boxed mattresses, which might take hours to inflate to their full size, this one was bouncy, medium-firm, and ready to go within minutes.

Since I’ve always slept on foam mattresses before, this is the first hybrid I’ve owned — hybrid meaning a combination of materials — and I have to say: I’m thrilled with it. The non-toxic latex relieves pressure points and offers targeted support, while the more than 1,000 individually wrapped steel coils limit motion transfer and adapt to every position. (I typically fall asleep on my back and end up on either my side or my stomach by morning, and all of the aforementioned positions have been really comfortable.) Morning after morning, I continue to wake up without back pain. The cotton cover and quilted Euro top also keep me cozy without causing me to overheat.

It’s available in six sizes (from twin to California King) and the brand even offers a 100-night trial period, during which you can return it for a full refund. In short, if you’re finally ready to splurge on a top-quality mattress made from guilt-free materials, the Birch Luxe Mattress is worth every penny.

