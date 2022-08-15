These Are Officially My Favorite Joggers of All Time

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I will be completely honest with you: I have never been the biggest fan of joggers. So many of the pairs that I’ve bought over the years ended up being too baggy to really replace more traditional jeans or trousers while not quite being comfortable enough to replace sweatpants. Outside of athletic joggers, I tend to stray away from them as part of my every day wardrobe. That being said, Birddogs Joggers completely changed that mindset.

Birddogs has a number of products that I love including the Birddogs Gym Shorts, however I was particularly wary about the joggers. With so many different brands promising the perfect pair that not only fit well and are comfortable, but look nice enough to replace other pants in my wardrobe, I certainly had my doubts. For Birddogs, that promise was actually realized.

Birddogs Wayne Regretzkys Joggers Buy at Birddogs $ 118

First and foremost, the Birddogs Joggers fit incredibly well. With a tapered legs and ribbed ankle cuffs, the pants legitimately look like they are tailored to my own body. What makes this so fascinating is that due to the stretchiness of the materials, this is how the pants look on nearly everyone. This was rather noteworthy to me because the joggers are just split up by traditional size metrics as opposed to trousers or jeans which give you specific waist and inseam measurements with every pair.

Beyond this, the joggers, particularly the Wayne Regretzkys, don’t overtly look likely sweatpants or even nice joggers from the outside. So, I could easily wear these pants to the office or other nicer functions without being wickedly underdressed. In fact, the tapered legs on these sweatpants actually make them look nicer than many of the pants that I wear and paid significantly more money for. So far, I’ve worn the joggers out to a bar, the office and even just laying around my home.

Perhaps the most exciting part about all of this is the fact that I was happy just wearing them at home. When it comes to joggers that are designed to fit in with more formal outfits, almost all of them sacrifice a level of comfort to give you the look that you want. Birddogs doesn’t do that. These joggers are arguably some of my most comfortable pants across any category. The pants are designed to be soft and stretchy so I could easily just lie down and relax in them without feeling the same sort of discomfort that usually accompanies jeans or trousers.

Birddogs Joggers are the next step in me melding my comfort and my style into one cohesive look. You can get a pair of Birddogs Joggers in seven different colors to better match your outfits and your own personal taste. Additionally, you can choose to buy the joggers with an internal liner that basically replaces the need for underwear. The liner should fit pretty comfortably on your legs like a pair of compression shorts and help you maximize your own relaxation and feel while wearing the joggers.

