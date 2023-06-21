Blink And You’ll Miss This Amazing Sandal in the ‘Barbie’ Movie

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We are officially living in a Barbie world. Since the debut of the long-awaited Barbie trailer a few weeks ago, the world has descended into a Barbiecore frenzy, eagerly awaiting the movie’s big screen debut on July 21.

If you were one of the millions of viewers who tuned into the Barbie trailer release, you got a glimpse of Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie character wearing an absurd number of gorgeous garments as she makes her way into the “real world.” But also included in the trailer footage is Margot Robbie’s Barbie visiting Kate McKinnon’s edgy Barbie to find out why she’s been experiencing so many odd occurrences—i.e., flat feet, cold showers, dreary thoughts, and general confusion—in her idyllic Barbie world.

McKinnon’s character, in a very Matrix-like scene of red pill vs. blue pill, offers Robbie two choices: she can stay in the Barbie world—represented by a light pink high heel—or venture away to find out the truth about the universe. A Birkenstock sandal represents the universe/real world, specifically, the Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal. Finally, a Barbie we can actually relate to: Birkenstock Barbie!

Birkenstocks have a reputation for being the quintessential comfy sandal for men and women alike, and the good news is they’re making a big comeback this season thanks to Barbie. Sure, when it comes to Birkenstock sandals, you can stick with classic, easy-to-pair colors like beige and black, but you can also capture the spirit of Barbie and opt for a pair of Arizonas in a colorful rose, lilac, or baby blue colorway. If Barbie can pass on a pair of designer heels to experience just how cush the Birkenstock sandal feels on her feet, so can you.

And while we’ll have to wait until July to see what this long-awaited summer flick has in store for us, you’ll want to snag a pair of the Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal before they fly off shelves.

