‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43 After Battle With Colon Cancer

Actor Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, has died at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for the past four years, the Associated Press reports.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” a statement from the actor's official Twitter account read.

The actor had continued to play blockbuster roles in between cancer treatments since his diagnosis in 2016, appearing both as real historical figures and a superhero in the Avengers series.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” according to the statement.

Boseman died at home in the company of his wife and his children.

“It was the honor of his career to bring T‘Challa to life in Black Panther,” the statement reads. The cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for their collective performance in the film.

Boseman was well-known for his roles in biopics in addition to his parts in the Marvel cinematic universe. He portrayed Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and James Brown, among others.