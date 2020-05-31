Black Protester Shot to Death Outside Omaha Bar

A young black protester was shot dead outside a bar in Omaha, reportedly by a white man, as unrest across the nation engulfed the Nebraska city.

The Omaha World-Herald identified the slain man as 22-year-old James Scurlock and said his family was planning on making a statement later in the day.

Police said early Sunday that a suspect in the shooting was in custody, but they did not say whether he was being charged and provided no details about what led to the killing.

The shooting happened near a popular nightspot called The Hive, which received a warning last year after the owner allegedly refused to cooperate with police investigating a possible assault inside.

Omaha, like dozens of cities across the U.S., saw protests over the in-custody death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis descend into chaos—with some in the crowds hurling projectiles and breaking windows and police firing tear gas.