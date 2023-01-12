Chilling Video Shows Cops Repeatedly Tase Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Before His Death

Shocking footage shows a fleeing Keenan Anderson, a high school teacher whose cousin is Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, beg for his life as cops repeatedly tase him hours before his death earlier this month.

When he died, Anderson became the third man of color to die after a violent encounter with the LAPD in the span of a week, roiling a city with a long, ugly legacy of police brutality.

Body-camera footage shows Anderson, 31, repeatedly yell, “They’re trying to George Floyd me!” as cops restrained him in the middle of the street on Jan. 3. One officer held his elbow on Anderson’s neck as he was pinned to the ground. Simultaneously, another officer appeared to tase Anderson for nearly 30 seconds straight.

The disturbing incident unfolded after a car crash in Venice, police said.

Police footage shows cops place Anderson in handcuffs. A news release from the LAPD says he was then taken into custody and transferred by ambulance to a hospital in Santa Monica, where he was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest about four hours after the use of force.

Anderson was a 10th grade English teacher at a majority-Black public charter school in Washington, and was in Los Angeles visiting family and friends, the Washington Post reported, citing Cullors.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Wednesday that “it’s unclear” what role Anderson’s struggle with police played in his death. He said Anderson was in an “altered mental state” and claimed that a preliminary blood test showed he had cannabis and cocaine in his system.

Dr Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, said Wednesday that she believes Anderson’s death was the result of police violence, full stop.

“Keenan’s murder is absolutely horrific,” Abdullah said, as the Guardian reported. “LAPD is not calling it a ‘killing,’ but calling it an ‘in-custody death’. But Keenan was Tased to death. We know LAPD caused Keenan’s death.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office website indicated Anderson’s cause of death was still under investigation.

Anderson was at least the third person to die after an encounter with police in Los Angeles less than a week into 2023. The others, 45-year-old Takar Smith and 35-year-old Oscar Sanchez, were gunned down by officers the same week.

Chief Moore said Wednesday that he was releasing body-cam footage for each encounter now—as opposed to waiting 45 days, which department policy allows—because of “substantial public interest” in a series of tragedies that “deeply concerned” him.

Anderson taught at Digital Pioneers Academy in southeast Washington, D.C. for roughly six months and was “beloved by all,” the school's CEO and founder, Mashea Ashton, said in a statement Wednesday.

Ashton said Anderson was the third member of the school community to be killed in the last 65 days. “We are committed to supporting his family and working together to honor Keenan’s memory,” Ashton wrote.

Los Angeles cops say the incident began around 3:38 p.m. on Jan. 3, when officers were flagged down after a traffic crash at the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard.

In a statement, cops said a motorcycle officer spotted Anderson “running in the street” and “exhibiting erratic behavior,” and that he pursued after other drivers suggested that Anderson may have caused the crash.

The officer eventually reached Anderson and they began to talk, with Anderson repeatedly suggesting someone was trying to kill him.

Anderson then became visibly agitated with the officer and was claiming that someone was putting stuff into his car. Shortly after, Anderson tried to run away, which sparked the struggle between Anderson and cops that was captured by body cameras in the middle of the street.

Body-camera footage of the incident ends with a subdued Anderson being placed in the back of a ambulance.

Cullors said Anderson, her cousin, was a father “who deserves to be alive right now.”

“His child deserves to be raised by his father,” Cullors wrote on Instagram. “Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence. I love you.”