‘Blow Sh*t Up’ With Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger might be going the indie route in his new zombie drama Maggie, but you can’t take the big-budget action star out of him. The muscleman is hosting a contest where the top prize is to blow things up with him. Seriously.

The contest winner and a friend will fly to L.A. where they get to live out their 80s action movie fantasies by not only using explosives on things but also walking away from the resulting explosions. Because we all know that cool guys don’t look at explosions.

The contest benefits After-School All-Stars, which provides after-school programs for schools in 15 American cities, which makes it even better: you get to play with explosives, with one of the greatest action stars of all time, and you’re doing it for the children.