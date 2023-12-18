Out of Control Blueface Throws Female Fan Off Stage at Concert

Videos from a concert in Salt Lake City, Utah show the rapper Blueface pushing a female fan to the ground while ordering his fiancé Jaidyn Alexis, who was also near the stage at the time, to beat her up.

The hip-hop star apparently seemed to think that the fan was throwing ice onto the stage, saying before the incident: “You throwing sh--, right? You didn't throw nothing? You’re the only one with cups of ice.” He then pulls the fan onto the stage, saying “Come on up here, don’t be scared now” and can be heard telling someone to “get her” as he shoves the woman off the stage towards Alexis.

In video of the incident, she appears to take a couple swings while security holds her back, though none of them hit the fan.

The female fan managed to escape with the help of security, but the rapper is being dragged on Twitter as multiple videos of the incident circulate. Some fans are even urging Alexis to leave her soon-to-be-husband.

Blueface proposed to her on Oct. 22 at a Los Angeles Rams game and promptly flamed his own mom on Twitter writing, “Post yo ring an ima post mine you wanna compare bootys right karlissa ? let’s compare rings let’s see what typa ring that old Booty got an what typa ring that new Booty got,” adding “my wife gone always win.”

This is not the first time Blueface has been involved in a violent incident. He is currently on probation after discharging a firearm at a Las Vegas strip club. Though initially charged with attempted murder, he pled guilty and successfully reduced his charge to battery. He was also charged with a felony robbery in Nevada in June.