Blur Will Play Coachella Weekend 2 Despite Disastrous Set

Despite a rage-filled, miserable set at this year’s Coachella festival for British pop band Blur, the show will go on, according to the group’s management.

On the first weekend of the festival, Blur played the first of two scheduled shows, which included a 13-song set—but the crowd was less enthusiastic than the group’s frontman Damon Albarn would have liked. After attempting to get the crowd to sing along to the group’s hit 1990s song “Girls & Boys” multiple times, he became fed up.

“You’re never seeing us again so you might as well fucking sing it. Know what I’m saying?” he said on stage.

The group has been scheduled to perform this coming weekend, which Albarn seemingly put into question with his remarks. However, The Daily Beast has confirmed that the group will return to the Coachella stage again on Saturday. The group’s tour publicist Jillian Condran shared that “Blur will play Weekend 2 of Coachella as scheduled.”

Singer Frank Ocean was the last act to pull out of his Coachella performance for Weekend 2, after he suffered a leg injury on the festival grounds last year.

How Blur’s second performance will go this weekend remains to be seen, as some X users have speculated that much of the band’s fan base doesn’t frequent the expensive festival. To be sure, Blur got a more welcome reception at 2013's Coachella.

Also, the crowd wasn’t completely unenthused for the entire Blur show—the group’s hit “Song 2” got a nice reaction from the crowd. Albarn said of the song on stage, “This song has been so good to us, but I did get shown a TikTok of it being kind of performed by a vacuum cleaner.”

He added that the video was both “humbling and inspiring at the same time.”