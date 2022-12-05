Bob McGrath, Beloved Original Resident on ‘Sesame Street,’ Dies at 90

Bob McGrath, an actor who spent more than half his life playing a resident on Sesame Street, putting a human face on the beloved children’s show across 47 seasons of broadcast television, died on Sunday, his family said. He was 90.

In a Facebook post announcing McGrath’s death, his children wrote that he had “died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” A cause of death was not given.

Playing the cheery neighborhood fixture Bob Johnson, McGrath was one of Sesame Street’s four non-puppet characters when its pilot episode broadcast for the first time in 1969. He would continue to star on the show until 2017, and appeared at related events in the years that followed, including the premiere of the 2021 documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street.

“Words cannot begin to express what Bob meant to me: a role model, a mentor, a friend,” fellow Sesame Street star Alan Muraoka wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. “His kindness and wicked sense of humor were such a joy, and I loved him so much… Rest well my friend. You did good.”

McGrath is survived by his wife Ann, to whom he was married for 64 years, and his five children.