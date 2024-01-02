Bob Menendez Faces New Charges Over Alleged Backroom Qatar Deal

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has found himself in hot water again, with prosecutors filing new charges against the embattled congressman Tuesday alleging that he spoke positively about Qatar in exchange for gifts, including luxury watches worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The superseding indictment, filed in New York, included screenshots of messages Menendez made in Sept. 2021, which included a Qatari official sending links to watches and asking him, “How about one of these?”

The watches listed in the indictment ran as much as $23,990 a piece. Another alleged gift included tickets to the 2022 Formula One Grand Prix race in Miami for Menendez and his wife, where a face-value three-day hospitality ticket was as pricey as $10,000 a seat.

Those gifts were allegedly in return for Menendez setting the New Jersey real estate developer Fred Daibes up with a Qatari investment fund, in addition to other alleged favors for Qatari officials.

Tuesday’s indictment alleges Menendez introduced Daibes to a member of the Qatari royal family to facilitate a potential investment. While the Qatari investment fund was weighing whether it should invest in Daibes’ company or not, prosecutors say Menendez made multiple public statements supporting the Qatari government.

Menendez, who has been called on to resign by many of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, was already facing charges over a corruption scandal in which he allegedly accepted gold bars from Egyptian authorities in exchange for influence over American foreign policy.

The embattled senator, who turned 70 on Monday, has pleaded not guilty to each allegation brought against him.

Tuesday’s superseding indictment also revealed that Menendez was using Google to search for the value of a kilogram of gold in the spring of 2022—the same period he’s accused of being bribed with gold bars.

In a letter penned about the latest indictment, Assistant U.S. Attorney Eli J. Mark wrote that the charges faced by Menendez remain the same, but the new indictment was filed to add new evidence, as well as proof that Menendez was accepting bribes into 2023.

Menendez’s trial is slated to begin on May 6, despite his failed efforts to have his day in court delayed.