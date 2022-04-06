Bob Odenkirk Set to Have a Midlife Crisis After ‘Better Call Saul’ Ends

As the showbiz adage goes, if AMC is making a drama series, then Better Call Bob. (We apologize. No, actually, we don’t...)

The network is home to Bob Odenkirk’s Emmy-nominated drama Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spinoff that is ending this summer with its sixth season. Now, it’s developing a new Odenkirk-led series.

According to Variety, the upcoming dramedy Straight Man is based on the Richard Russo novel of the same name. Russo’s novel explores the complicated internal politics of academia. Set at the fictional Railton College, an under-resourced university in the Pennsylvania rust belt, it centers on the English department chairman as he struggles through a midlife crisis. Odenkirk is set to play the main character, named William Henry Devereaux Jr.

Straight Man is being adapted for television by Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein. Zelman, who has worked as a writer and producer on Law & Order, Criminal Minds, and Damages, and Lieberstein will also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Lieberstein is a television writer and producer as well, but fans will recognize him best as Toby Flenderson, Michael Scott’s soft spoken, undeserving nemesis on The Office. Odenkirk is also executive producing.

AMC has tapped famous film director Peter Farrelly to helm the series. Farelly’s lengthy resume is comprised of comedies like Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary, and Dumb and Dumber To. His most recent high-profile project was controversial Oscar winner Green Book.

“I loved Paul and Aaron’s take on Richard’s excellent, entertaining novel,” Odenkirk said in a statement. “Once again a project with AMC with a focus on character depth and sensitivity. This milieu (academia) seems very pertinent to the conversations we’re all having. I am drawn to the tone of humanity and humor in the novel and I look forward to playing this role – something lighter than my recent projects but still closely observed and smart.”

Straight Man is reportedly being fast-tracked for a 2023 release.