Bob Saget Tribute Featuring Jim Carrey and John Stamos Heading to Netflix

Netflix is whipping up a tribute special for their Fuller House pal, the late Bob Saget, his longtime friend has revealed.

During an appearance on “Dystopia Tonight with John Poveromo,” Saget’s close companion Mike Binder broke the news, adding that Jim Carrey, John Stamos, and more A-List friends set to appear. So while the streamer has yet to officially announce the special, you’d best prepare those tissues.

An array of Saget’s closest famous friends and co-stars came together shortly after his death, teaming up at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood to remember the best times they shared together. Binder filmed the whole thing, and says that Netflix bought the tape immediately and plans to release the unseen footage later this year.

“It was a magical night,” Binder told Poveromo on the podcast. “And we filmed it. And I showed it to Netflix. I said ‘Look at this! Just look at 16 minutes of this.’ And Robbie Craw, the head of comedy at Netflix, he just said ‘This is remarkable.’ And they bought it as a special.”

A clip on TMZ shows Carrey, Stamos, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, and John Mayer jamming together at the tribute.

“It’s just an amazing special,” Binder continued. “Music—Jackson Brown and John Mayer play this song, a version of ‘These Days’ together that’s just beautiful. And then everybody gets up and sings ‘A Dog Licked My Balls’ which was Bob’s closing song.”

Bob Saget collaborated with Netflix on several occasions. In 2020, his reboot of Full House, Fuller House, debuted, airing a total of five seasons on the streamer. The comic also starred in the stand-up series Historical Roasts, as well as Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special. His most iconic role, as Danny Tanner in Full House, can be seen in full on HBO Max.

Per Binder, Netflix’s Bob Saget tribute special will be screened live during the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival this May, and will premiere on the streamer in early June.