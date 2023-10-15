Body Found in Search for Indianapolis Art Teacher Missing in Puerto Rico

Authorities in Puerto Rico announced on Saturday that they found a woman’s lifeless body during their search for Amanda Lynn Webster, an Indianapolis art teacher who disappeared during a trip to the island.

Puerto Rico Police said a body was found “upside down floating in a rocky area.” Authorities did not publicly identify the woman found, but sources told FOX59 it was Webster.

“They just found Amanda’s body in the river, she had been under water for some time,” her mother, Pamela, wrote on social media late Saturday.

The circumstances of her death remain a mystery. Local Police Commissioner Antonio Lopez Figueroa had asked Puerto Ricans to aid in the search for Webster after she was reported missing Wednesday.

“Amanda Lynn Webster was reported missing on Wednesday by the landlord of the place she is staying at, after realizing she failed to leave the home as agreed upon and left her belongings and a rented car on the property,” Puerto Rico Police wrote on Facebook.

State Emergency Management staff, Criminal Investigation Corps of the Police and U.S. Forest Service had all been mobilized in the search for the 44-year-old.