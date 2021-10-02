Body of Florida Student Found a Week After Spurned Suspect Killed Himself
TRAGIC
The body of Miya Marcano, a Florida college student who vanished after repeatedly rejecting romantic overtures from a maintenance worker in her apartment complex, has been found, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Marcano was last seen on Sept. 24 and was reported missing when she didn’t board a flight home to see her family. Three days later, Armando Caballero, named the prime suspect by cops, was found dead of an apparent suicide. Marcano’s body was found in a wooded area at the Tymber Skan apartments in Orlando, a derelict complex about 20 miles from the Arden Villas apartments, where Marcano lived.
Cellphone records placed Caballero near the Tymber Skan condos on the night she went missing, investigators said. Caballero, who worked at the Arden complex, allegedly used a master key to break into Marcano’s room that afternoon and abduct her.