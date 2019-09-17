CHEAT SHEET
International Panel of Experts Will Condemn FAA Over 737 Max Approval: Report
A panel of international air-safety experts is set to condemn the U.S. approval process for Boeing’s 737 MAX jets, The Wall Street Journal reports. The task force is finishing its report into how the flawed jets were allowed to fly in the first place, and it’s expected to call out the Federal Aviation Administration for what it reportedly describes as a lack of clarity and transparency in the way it allowed Boeing to assess the safety of certain flight-control features. It will reportedly conclude that essential design changes didn’t get enough attention from the FAA. The report will also say the agency didn’t share enough data with foreign authorities during its original approval of the MAX two years ago, and relied on mistaken assumptions about how pilots would react to flight-control emergencies. The report will be released in the next few weeks and will be the first official outside review of MAX certification since the fleet was grounded around the world following two crashes.