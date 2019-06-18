For Those Who Seek Sustainable Sheets, Boll & Branch Is What Dreams Are Made of

It’s easy to decide what sheets you want on your bed by how they feel. But when it comes to textiles, there’s so much that goes on before you even touch them. Boll & Branch makes ethical, sustainable textiles for your bed (and beyond) that will make you feel good about what you’re sleeping on.

They implemented a Traceable Supply Chain that eliminates the need for a middleman or retail space but also allows the brand to trace the origin of every thread of cotton that goes into the products. Everything Boll & Branch manufactures has been done so in an environmentally responsible way. The eco-consciousness spans the entire product catalog, from the Solid Hemmed Sheet Set that’s made from long-staple cotton that meets the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) to the new Linen Stripe Sheet Set that has a Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, meaning it’s free of chemicals and harmful substances.

The team behind Boll & Branch made it part of their mission to become Fair Trade Certified, which means the company provides guaranteed “environmental management to reduce water usage, prohibits child and forced labor, ensures equal rights and pay for women, and gives people livable wages, benefits, standard working hours and mandatory breaks.” Their organic cotton sheets not only feel good but do good.

