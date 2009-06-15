Book Beast - Elaine Showalter on Book TV
Elaine Showalter, Princeton University professor emerita and author of the book "A Jury of Her Peers: American Writers from Anne Bradstreet to Annie Proulx," tells Daily Beast critic Sara Nelson on Book TV that modern female authors are 'free but not equal.' Full interview here.
