Boris Johnson's Suspension of Parliament Ruled Illegal

Boris Johnson’s suspension of the British Parliament has been ruled to be unlawful in an explosive court decision in Scotland.

The prime minister suspended parliament in an arcane procedure known as prorogation earlier this week. Though the suspension is the normal way to end one session of the British parliament and begin a new one, opposition lawmakers reacted with fury at the timing of the move as it took away weeks of precious parliamentary time as the U.K. hurtles towards its scheduled exit date from the EU on October 31.

Scottish judges have now declared the decision unlawful after lawyers representing 75 British lawmakers from each of parliament's major parties argued that it was designed to prevent parliament from debating and taking action on Brexit. Johnson claimed he wanted to suspend parliament to allow him to introduce fresh legislation in a new parliamentary term.

The shock decision is not expected to immediately reverse Johnson's suspension of parliament as no order to do so was given by the judges in their Wednesday ruling. The British government will be forced to appeal the decision in a showdown at the U.K. supreme court next week.

The three Scottish judges said in a brief draft statement Wednesday morning that they unanimously believe prorogation was motivated by the “improper purpose of stymying Parliament.” The judges added: “The Prime Minister's advice to HM the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect.”

A spokesperson for the prime minister's office said they were “disappointed” by the decision and confirmed an appeal, adding: “The U.K. government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing Parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this.”