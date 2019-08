'Born to Be Wild' On Location: 'Wild' Filmmaking

Now available on Blu-rayTM and DVD. Playing in select IMAX® 3D and IMAX® Theatres. To find a location near you visit http://www.imax.com/movies/m/born-to-be-wild-3d/ . © 2011 Warner Bros. Ent. Inc. IMAX® 3D and IMAX® are registered trademarks of IMAX Corporation. Photo copyright ©2011 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Photo: Drew Fellman