Drown Out the World With These Bose Headphones on Sale for Prime Day

- Save $150 on Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Bose’s Quiet Comfort 35 II are some of our favorite noise cancelling headphones. They offer three levels of noise cancellation, connect via Bluetooth, and are Alexa compatible, too.
A good pair of noise cancelling headphones are a work from home essential these days. Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II’s are specifically designed to drown out your surroundings, whether that’s a busy street or a busy household. Music and/or silence never sounded so good.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones
Down From $349
