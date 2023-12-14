Boston Mayor Calls Holiday Party Email to ‘Electeds of Color’ an ‘Honest Mistake’

The mayor of Boston has responded after an invitation to a holiday party for elected officials of color was sent out to the entire city council, calling it an “honest mistake.”

The invite—subject line “Electeds of Color Holiday Party”—was only meant to go to the six minority members of the council, Mayor Michelle Wu explained on Wednesday. Instead, one of her staffers mailed it out to every councilor, “cordially” inviting them and a guest to the bash. Less than half an hour later, the staffer sent out another, more apologetic email.

“I did send that to everyone by accident,” the second email read, according to local station WHDH.

“We’ve had individual conversations with everyone, so people understand that it was truly just an honest mistake that went out in typing the email field,” Mayor Wu told local news station WCVB. “I look forward to celebrating with everyone at the holiday parties we will have besides this one, as well.”

Wu said the “Electeds of Color” party has been held for more than a decade without any issue.

Some city officials criticized the party as sending the wrong message. “I think the holidays is a time for people, everybody, to get together, so we will see what happens,” Frank Baker, a white outgoing city council member, told NBC Boston. “I do find it divisive, but what are you going to do about it?”

Baker insisted that he wasn’t offended by the exclusion, however. “I don’t get offended,” he said. “You don’t want me at a party, I am not going to come to the party.”

At a council meeting on Wednesday, two members defended the event, according to NBC Boston.

“It is not at all divisive, it is creating spaces for people, and communities and identities with shared experiences to come together,” said Ruthzee Louijeune, an at-large member of the council. “We are still breaking barriers and it is so important for us to carve out and create that space.”

The party was still held on Wednesday night, according to WHDH.