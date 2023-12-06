Boston Woman Killed in Bahamas Shark Attack Identified as ‘Beloved’ Math Editor

Authorities have identified the 44-year-old Massachusetts woman who died in a shark attack near a beach resort in the Bahamas on Monday.

Lauren Erickson Van Wart, of Lowell, was paddleboarding close to the Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort in New Providence when the shark struck, police said. Her mother-in-law told WCVB-TV that she was on vacation with her husband of 13 years, Ernest, when the tragedy took place.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said that initial reports suggested that Van Wart was paddleboarding “along with a male relative” at the time she was bitten. A lifeguard who witnessed the attack rushed to the couple’s aid on a rescue boat, authorities say.

Van Wart had suffered serious injuries on the right side of her body and was given CPR, but she did not survive. Her husband was not physically injured in the incident.

Van Wart worked in the math editorial team at Curriculum Associates, a company which makes educational products including i-Ready. Rob Waldron, the company’s CEO, said his team is “heartbroken and grieving the loss of a dear and trusted colleague and friend.”

“Lauren was a beloved member of our math editorial team, and she infused her deep dedication to students and educators into every material she touched,” he said. Waldron added that the “Curriculum Associates community is mourning this tragedy and extends our deepest love and support to Lauren’s wonderful husband and all of her family.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore,” Sandals Resorts said in a statement. “We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time.”

The Royal Bahamas Police said Tuesday that investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Fatal shark attacks are a rarity in the Bahamas, though Van Wart’s death follows two other recent incidents. A 47-year-old German woman went missing and was feared dead after she encountered a shark during a diving excursion in the waters off West End, Grand Bahama, on Nov. 21. Another U.S. tourist, a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was also killed while snorkeling with her family in New Providence in September 2022.